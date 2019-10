You can be a Hometown Hero by buying a new outfit or two.

Dress for Success/Tied to Success is holding its annual inventory reduction sale this week at Harrisburg Mall, the first floor off the center court.

Men and women’s items are available from ties to shoes, suits to designer items.

The cost is $5 to $20 and the sale runs Friday through Sunday. The money raised, supports a program to get people back into the workforce.