(WHTM) — This week we recognize multiple hometown heroes; Students who are getting drivers’ attention about the importance of buckling up before getting behind the wheel.

Through various billboard competitions across Midstate counties these students are designing billboards that display powerful messages about driver safety.

The latest billboard, designed by Aubrey Woltz of Bilgerville High School, was recently unveiled on Route 15 in York Springs, Adams County. It reads, “It’s the modern age — Don’t turn your car into a catapult.”

Woltz received a $100 prize from State Farm and the Center for Traffic Safety for the wining design .