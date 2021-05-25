Hometown Hero: Duck Family Rescue

CARLISLE (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes came together to rescue and relocate a “family” in need.

A mother duck frantically drew attention to her seven ducklings, each of which had fallen down into a storm drain on South Street in Carlisle.

Borough workers arrived at the site with a backhoe to lift the grate off of the top of the storm drain. With the help of nearby neighborhood residents, the ducklings were pulled out and reunited with their mother.

Michelle Landis supplied a pet carrier for the rescued duck family to transport them to Letort Park where Holt, a young boy, released them into their new home.