Hometown Hero: DUI Council of Lancaster County

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are keeping first responders safe during the pandemic.

The DUI Council of Lancaster County made a donation of personal protective equipment to Lititz police.

PPE is clothing, helmets, goggles, or other equipment designed to protect the wearer from infection. The equipment will be used in the field to ensure the safety of both the officers and citizens.

