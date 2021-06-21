Hometown Hero: DUI Top Guns officers

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are very good at keeping impaired drivers off the roads. Lancaster County honored its DUI Top Guns for the police officers making the most impaired-driving arrests last year.

The County recognized the top officer from 14 different police departments. Together, they made 251 arrests in 2020.

“The people in this room, out of all of the law enforcement officers in Lancaster County, you made 20% of the DUI arrests that happened in Lancaster County last year. 20% of the lived you saved from DUI arrests are because of you,” Andy Gonzalez, chief of appeals and legal services for the DA’s office, said.

The 14 honored officers made an average of 18 arrests last year. Nationally, the average is two DUI arrests per officer, per year.