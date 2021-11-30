Hometown Hero: Earl Besch Food Pantry

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are teaming up to expand the Earl Besch Food Pantry in Camp Hill, Cumberland County.

The pantry has helped students in need in the Camp Hill School District for the past six years. On Tuesday, it signed a new partnership deal with New Hope Ministries. This will allow the pantry to provide even more food to needy students and other opportunities to volunteer. The Earl Besch Pantry will operate twice a month and provide housing, case management, basic needs, and job opportunities to eligible families.

“It’s imperative. Students can’t learn if they are hungry if you go to school and you’re more concerned about your next meal, or the last time you ate, you’re not going to learn,” Camp Hill School BoardDirector Gregory Lamay said.

“it’s about ensuring an entire community is healthy and able to support one another,” Community Pastor Anna Layman Knox said.

Also signing the agreement on Tuesday was Camp Hill United-Methodist which houses the food pantry and the Lion Foundation which helps fund the pantry.