Hometown Hero: East Lampeter Township Police’s No Shave November

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are well ahead of reaching their fundraising goal.

Many police departments nationwide take part in No Shave November. Officers will let their beards grow out for the month while raising money to fight cancer.

In Lancaster County, East Lampeter Township Police got an early start, kicking off the campaign last week. They’re already just a few bucks away from their $1,000 goal.

By reaching their goal this early, the campaign will now run through the end of the year and the officers can keep their beards through the end of the year.