(WHTM) — Our hometown heroes for Friday are putting on a yard sale in Cumberland County, but this one is only for kids.

East Pennsboro Township is hosting “The Kids Only Yard Sale” on Saturday, June 25. The free event is run by children in grades kindergarten to eighth grade.

They will be selling their old toys, games, bikes, and anything else that is kid-friendly.

Children can go on their own shopping spree for bargains at Adams Ricci Park from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.