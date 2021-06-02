Hometown Hero: Ella Sensenig

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero spent decades driving precious cargo before her retirement.

Ella Sensenig drove a school bus for the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County for the past 41 years. On Wednesday, June 2, Central Manor Elementary threw Sensenig a party for her final day on the job.

Along with hugs and a banner from students, the school presented her with flowers, a giant cookie, a charm bracelet with a bus on it and other gifts.

Sensenig says she would love to keep driving, but at age 85, it’s time to retire.