Hometown Hero: Ella Sensenig

Hometown Hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero spent decades driving precious cargo before her retirement.

Ella Sensenig drove a school bus for the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County for the past 41 years. On Wednesday, June 2, Central Manor Elementary threw Sensenig a party for her final day on the job.

Along with hugs and a banner from students, the school presented her with flowers, a giant cookie, a charm bracelet with a bus on it and other gifts.

Sensenig says she would love to keep driving, but at age 85, it’s time to retire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss