LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Hero is David Kirchner, who founded the EMT program in the Eastern Lebanon County School District 40 years ago.

Kirchner’s program has pushed countless Eastern Lebanon County School District students to become first responders. Kirchner is also a former teacher with the Eastern Lebanon County School District.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Kirchner acts as the Assistant Chief for the Myerstown First Aid Unit; The Eastern Lebanon County School District and state lawmakers are holding a celebration for Kirchner on June 20, 2022.