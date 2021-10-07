Hometown Hero: Ethan Alves’ Touchdown

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are two local midget football teams and a player who beat the odds.

Ethan Alves is the Boiling Spring Midget’s Team Manager. He was born with a congenital heart defect and had open-heart surgery at just four days old. This prevents him from playing any contact sports including football.

But Ethan finally got to fulfill his dream of scoring a touchdown! On Sunday night, Ethan scored on a five-yard run during the Bubbler’s game against the Greenwood Buffaloes. Both teams celebrated Ethan’s feat in a tremendous display of sportsmanship!