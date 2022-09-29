YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 29’s hometown heroes donated their time, tools, and skills.

Staffers with Family First Health performed free dental services for children in York. They hit the road in a mobile unit, providing cleaning, x-rays, and more outside the Community Progress Council, which hosted the dental day.

“It’s important for small children to go to the dentist for the first time by their first birthday if they possibly can, and it’s very difficult to find a dentist who can do that, our partnership with family first makes that possible for our families, President and CEO Robin Rohrbaugh said.

All the children served are enrolled in the Head Start-Early Head Start program at the Community Progress Council.