Hometown Hero: Faulkner Automotive West Shore

(WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the folks at Faulkner Automotive West Shore.

They bought and donated seven defibrillators to the Silver Spring Community Fire Department. This will replace their four out-of-date units. The total cost? $15,600.

“Faulkner as an organization, it’s important to partner with the community and help in any way we can. We’re here because our community is so good to us, and this is just one way that we have an opportunity to give back and we’re very proud to do that,” Faulkner Senior General Manager, Don Perry said.

You can also donate school supplies at Faulkner Subaru of Mechanicsburg from now until the end of the month for needy families at Mount Holly Springs Elementary.