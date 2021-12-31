Hometown Hero: Faulkner Subaru and The Middletown Home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Every year, Faulkner Subaru and The Middletown Home partner to give away a new Subaru Outback during Pumpkin Fest, the biggest fundraiser for The Middletown Home.

That was postponed due to COVID-19, so what better way to ring in the new year than with a new car?

Over five thousand raffle tickets were sold, and the money raised helps cover the cost for those staying at The Middletown Home.

“We’re a small, independent not-for-profit ministry here serving the community and really, it supplements those dear folks who run out of financial resources, so this is really, really, really important,” said Lou Vogel, CEO of The Middletown Home. “We thank everyone for their generosity.”

“[The Middletown Home] is one of the biggest charities that we support, so it’s an honor for us to be here doing this for them,” said Faulkner Subaru Harrisburg President Doug Jones.

The winner of the new car is from Mount Holly Springs.