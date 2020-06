Tonight’s Hometown Heroes spent the weekend rescuing young deer.

State police troopers in Franklin County came upon a fawn stuck in a fence on Saturday. The game commission checked out the fawn and safely released it into the wild.

In Lancaster County, Manheim Township police Sgt. John Donnelly rescued a fawn Friday night. It was spotted along route 30 at New Holland Pike struggling to walk and very frightened. The sergeant returned the fawn to its mother in a nearby field.