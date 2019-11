Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are everyone who donated to our “Feed a Local Family” campaign last week.

Our sponsor was Renewal by Anderson in Mechanicsburg, helping us collect donations of food and money for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Last week, we collected half a ton of food and viewers donated over $1,000 through our online virtual supermarket. Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will turn that into nearly 7,000 meals.

This week, our sponsor is Arooga’s.