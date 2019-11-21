Hometown Hero: ‘Feed a Local Family’

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are everyone who kicked off our “Feed a Local Family” campaign.

Our first sponsor was Weis Markets, helping us collect donations of food and money for Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

Last week, we collected 1,500 pounds of food, cash donations from our viewers and Weis Markets totaled more than $10,000 that the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will turn into 65,000 meals.

Our campaign continues through December.

This week’s sponsor is Renewal by Anderson which is accepting donations at its location on the Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.