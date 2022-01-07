Hometown Hero: Fill a Glass with Hope

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are several businesses and farmers providing fresh milk to families in need.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

The annual Fill a Glass with Hope Campaign kicked off at the farm show. Since its inception, more than 27 million servings of milk have been poured for families in need through the nine Feeding Pennsylvanians food banks statewide.

Statistics show, one in nine Pennsylvanians and one in seven children struggle with hunger.

“The Fill a Glass with Hope campaign makes it possible to help children and families in need to get the benefits of milk’s essential nutrients,” Dina Zug, a dairy farmer from Zugstead Farm said.

“You cannot have a charitable food system without a food system that’s charitable and today is a good demonstration of that,” Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said.

This year’s campaign benefited from $180,000 from major donors.