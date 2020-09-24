Hometown Hero: Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are keeping Covid-19 at bay for people without a home of their own.

Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter in Carlisle is regularly disinfected by Filta Environmental Kitchen Solutions after business dropped off at the start of the pandemic in March.

The family-run Filta began donating its services using a federally-approved disinfectant that kills the virus within minutes and lasts several days.

Safe Harbor Shelters about 60 people a night and knows it is prone to infections of any type.