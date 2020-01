Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are getting books into the hands of students.

Kindergarten students at Ben Franklin Elementary in Harrisburg got a treat as State Education Secretary Pedro Rivera read the ‘The Snowy Day’ to them. Every student received their own copy.

The group “First Books” is making it happen, giving nearly $5 million in grants to 33 states to purchase books for students.

Pennsylvania will use a $170,000 grant to distribute 49,000 books to under-served students statewide.