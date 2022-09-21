YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes teamed up to provide wellness checks and services on all levels.

First Family Hearth hosted the York Community Resource Fair on Wednesday on West Market Street. The event provided free services, including book pressure screen HIV testing, substance use services, and housing.

“There are a lot of barriers to accessing all of these services that we offer. so it’s important that we come out and we’re in the community and we’re providing it to them as they’re walking about, going to or from work, or wherever they’re going,” COVID-19 Community Progam Manager for Family First Health Erin Schmidt.

Pennsylvania State Police, York Police, Wellspan, Rainbow Rose Center, and Women’s Care Center donated their time and resources for the event.