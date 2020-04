Tonight’s Hometown Hero is giving students prom memories without the big dance.

Floral Designs of Mount Joy is offering free roses to high school juniors and seniors who are missing their proms.

The store also has a floral archway where students can get all dressed and pose for photos.

the shop first did this last weekend. with much success.

Juniors and seniors in the area can stop by this Friday and Saturday for free roses and picture-taking with social distancing in full force.