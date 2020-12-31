Hometown Hero: Floyd Stokes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Floyd Stokes of Harrisburg is the founder and executive director of the American Literacy Corporation.

He’s promoted reading and literacy for more than 20 years and today he held a “reading of the new year” event online.

Floyd Stokes has written 13 books and coordinates the annual “500 men reading” event to promote reading to students in the Harrisburg School District.

