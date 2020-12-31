Hometown Hero: Floyd Stokes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Floyd Stokes of Harrisburg is the founder and executive director of the American Literacy Corporation.
He’s promoted reading and literacy for more than 20 years and today he held a “reading of the new year” event online.
Floyd Stokes has written 13 books and coordinates the annual “500 men reading” event to promote reading to students in the Harrisburg School District.
TOP STORIES
- WHO issues emergency use validation for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- Governor Wolf orders U.S., Commonwealth flags to half-staff to honor former Gov. Thornburgh
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 8,992 new cases, 640,325 total as of Dec. 31, 2020
- UPDATE: Thursday morning crash on Colebrook Road results in deadly pedestrian accident
- State police charge Adams Co. second-grade teacher with sexual abuse of a child