HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes made an investment to end hunger in Pennsylvania.

F&M Trust donated $20,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

The food assistance organization can turn that donation into 120,000 meals for local families.

The need for food during the pandemic increased by 40% over the past year.

Last week, abc27 News and Weis Markets teamed up for the “Feed A Local Family” fundraiser for the food bank.