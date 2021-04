LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are raising money by selling a very long snakeskin.

It comes from an 11-foot long boa constrictor at the Forgotten Friend Reptile Sanctuary in Lancaster County.

But not this one.

For a chance to own it, go to the Facebook page of Forgotten Friends, make any size donation and share or like the snake skin post.

A winner will be chosen at random by the end of this week. All funds benefit the sanctuary’s educational shows for children.