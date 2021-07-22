Hometown Hero: Forklifts

HAZLETON, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown hero is making a major donation to a local nonprofit.

Amazon is donating 27 forklifts from its fulfillment center in Hazleton. 11 nonprofits, including Project Share, New Hope Ministries, Bethesda Mission and York County Food Bank will benefit from the donation, making it easier for them to serve those in need.

“Forklifts is a big part of what we do because we provide folks with food and if we have the forklift, we’re going to be able to serve more guests as they come through our doors and meeting the needs and hoping to stop hunger,” Sue Fornicola, program director for New Hope Ministries, said.

Schneider, a local trucking company, offered to transport the 27 forklifts from Hazleton to Carlisle.