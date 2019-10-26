Hometown Hero: Four Diamonds Club

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are helping you find bargains to benefit kids battling cancer.

Central Dauphin High School’s Four Diamonds Club is holding an indoor yard sale tomorrow at the high school.

It starts at 8 a.m. and continues until 1 p.m.

The community, teachers, and students donated all the items that will be sold. Also– Hoffman Ford is participating.

The event will donate $20 for each person over 18 that test drives one of its vehicles on site.

All proceeds benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital to help families in their fight against pediatric cancer.