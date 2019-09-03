Hometown Hero: Frances Wolf

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are fighting hunger.

Pennsylvania’s First Lady Frances Wolf along with representatives from state agencies were at the capitol today to kick off “Hunger Action Month.”

It raises awareness of food insecurity in Pennsylvania.

About one-and-a-half million Pennsylvanians experience hunger.

Officials today highlighting the importance of programs like snap as well as local food banks in making food available to those in need.

Frances Wolf said, “There are still far too many Pennsylvanians, almost two million, who are unsure of where they might find their next meal. And an unlikely population is increasingly affected by this, college students.”

More than 30 percent of college students in the United States are believed to be food insecure.