Hometown Hero: Franklin County Festival of Trees

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s Hometown Heroes are hosting an online auction of holiday cheer.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau is holding the 2021 Festival of Trees. Dozens of businesses and groups decorated a tree in their unique style and donated them to the online auction.

All are on display at the Visitors Center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (except Thanksgiving Day and Nov. 26). People can visit to vote on their favorite trees, wreaths and swag and participate in the auction.

You’ll also be able to see a holiday train display, old-fashioned Christmas programming in their video vault, a coloring contest, take-away button wreath ornament, writing letters for Santa and more cheery festivities.

The money raised will go to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, which is in its 25th year of service. The auction runs from now through Dec. 3.

You can visit this link to learn more and make your bid.