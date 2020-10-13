Hometown Hero: Franklin County Jail staff

Hometown Hero

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are the men and women working in the Franklin County Jail.

County commissioners honored them for providing a safe environment during this pandemic and thanked them for their all-hands-on-deck attitude. Those staffers were recognized as unsung heroes and were thanked for their work in keeping the jail operational.

Each year, the jail staff nominates two employees for their outstanding performance. The commissioners presented the award for ‘Correctional Worker of the Year’ to Franklin County Jail business manager Tammy Zook. The award for ‘Correctional Officer of the Year’ was given to officer Randy Clendening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss