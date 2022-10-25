FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — This Hometown Hero is looking for people who love decorating for Christmas.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau in Chambersburg is hosting its fourth annual Festival of Trees next month.

Before the festival can take place, it needs decorators. That’s where the Christmas decoration connoisseurs come in handy.

Those who sign up will be given a tree to design themselves. The trees will be displayed at the Visitors Bureau, where the public will then vote for their favorite with a donation. The donations will go to the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.

The Franklin County Festival of Trees will run from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2.