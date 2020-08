Tonight’s hometown heroes are helping animal shelters make ends meet.

Franklin County employees raised $480 for them. Half the money is going to the Antietam Humane Society in Waynesboro where bulldog “Petunia” posed for a photo with the check.

The other half went to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter in Chambersburg with its kitten “Petal” helping accept the check.

Organizers encourage animal shelter donations since the pandemic canceled many fundraisers.