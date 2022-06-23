(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are providing free dental care to those in need.

United Concordia Dental and Highmark partnered up to give free dental exams, x-rays, and cleanings to children enrolled in Medicaid and young people covered by Highmark Whole-Care.

The mobile dental care unit brought dentists and hygienists to Harrisburg.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

“Especially for young people, it’s important that young people make sure that they get in a habit of forming good oral hygiene habits over the course of their life. And seeing a dentist is the first part of that,” said Dan Wright, COO of United Concordia Dental.

The free dental service will be at the York YMCA on Monday, June 27. More free dental days are being scheduled for August of 2022.