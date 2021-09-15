Hometown Hero: Friendly’s Cones for Kids campaign

Wednesday’s hometown heroes are the people at Friendly’s who are bringing back the Cones for Kids campaign.

It benefits easter-seals a non-profit that advocates for children and adults with disabilities including veterans, seniors, and their families.

All Friendly’s restaurants are working toward their $500,000 goal over the next six weeks. To participate, customers can make a two-dollar donation to get shareable Halloween treat cards with five free kids ice cream cones, plus a $5 to $25 coupon.