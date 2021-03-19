Hometown Hero: Friendship Heart Gallery in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Hero is the Friendship Heart Gallery and Studio in Lancaster.

The studio has kicked off its annual art auction which is virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The money raised will support artists with intellectual disabilities and autism.

The auction features more than 70 pieces created by Friendship Heart artists. The bidding is all online, but interested buyers can check out the artwork in person by scheduling an appointment to visit the gallery.

“We’re really hoping that we can get a lot of people to sign up, register, get excited about the art. The artists watch as well, and so they get really excited when they see people bidding on their art, and it’s just a really great time,” said Sherri Colton, director of advancement for the Friendship Community.

The auction ends next Thursday, March 25. For more information about the art auction, visit Friendship Heart Gallery’s “Featured Exhibit” page.