Hometown Hero: Gamut Theatre

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are hitting the stage for Black History Month.

Gamut Theatre in Harrisburg is hosting “Voices of the Eighth: Rhythms of Resilience.” It’s an original play with music about Harrisburg’s old eighth ward, a thriving diverse neighborhood that was demolished to make room for the Capitol Complex.

The play is sponsored by the dauphin county commissioners and is directed and created by Sharia Benn.

The play runs through Sunday and a monument to the old eighth ward is expected to be completed later this year.