Hometown Hero: Gaudenzia

(WHTM) — Tuesday’s Hometown Hero is helping those in recovery.

The non-profit Gaudenzia is expanding its telehealth technology to serve more patients in the Harrisburg area. It’s made possible through a grant from the Donald B. and Dorothy L. Stabler Foundation.

“The Harrisburg program really is the benchmark for services and this grant has allowed us to further implement me-u care, and then that’s going to kind of scale it for the rest of the agency as a whole,” Guadenzia Corporate Outpatient Director, Andrew Schmitt said.

The grant is worth $85,000.