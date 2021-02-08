Hometown Hero: GIANT Company donates $10k to Halifax School District students, families

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s Hometown Heroes are helping fight hunger among local students and their families.

The GIANT Company gave the Halifax School District in Dauphin County $10,000 on Monday to help the district buy food and reusable bags to transport the food.

This is part of GIANT’s effort to make sure kids get enough to eat. The grocery store’s customers participate in the ongoing effort by having the option of rounding up on their grocery bills.

In return, GIANT is matching the first $1 million donated by customers.

Customers also have the option of turning GIANT points into cash donations. Similar to the first option, GIANT will match those donations up to $500,000.