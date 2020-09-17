Hometown Hero: Giant Company

Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are behind the scenes, working to end hunger.

Employees with the Giant Company spent the day packing food boxes in Harrisburg. This is part of Giant’s support of Hunger Action Month. Giant also donated $100,000 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.

According to the group Feeding America, the coronavirus pandemic caused more people to become food insecure. That’s an estimated 54 million Americans, including 18 million children.

Giant is donating a total of $500,000 to 20 food banks and pantries in Pennsylvania and surrounding states.