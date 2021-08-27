Hometown Hero: Giant diaper donation

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are up to their elbows in Pampers, Huggies and Luvs. Mission Central in Mechanicsburg just received thousands of donations for its diaper bank after Giant donated them for families in need.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“This month, Giant donated a total of 30,000 diapers to 3 local diaper drives, and then we’re sending volunteers out to pack the diapers for all of the children,” Trey Johnson, Giant assistant store manager, said.

Programs that help low-income families, like WIC and SNAP, do not cover diapers, which can cost $900 a year for one baby.