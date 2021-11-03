Hometown Hero: Giant Foods

(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero made its annual holiday donation.

Giant foods delivered 1,500 turkeys to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank for Thanksgiving. Another 1,000 turkeys are going to other food banks and nonprofits.

“We know there are still about 33,000 people who are facing food insecurity. So when it comes time for the holidays, they want wonderful meals to share with family and friends,” Jennifer Sands of the Central Pa. Food Bank said.

“Customers can get involved as well by donating their turkey certificates that they can redeem in our stores right now through thanksgiving and those donations we give out to food banks as well,” Jessica Groves of the Giant Company said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The company is donating a total of 10,000 turkeys to food banks in multiple states.