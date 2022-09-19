SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Sept. 19’s hometown heroes raced against hunger. Giant held its second annual “Grocery Grab” at its store on Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township.

The event is a version of the game show “Supermarket Sweep” where contestants from fast food agencies fill their shopping carts with the most food in the shortest amount of time.

The goal of the event? “Raise awareness, raise money, and to have some fun. Get people to talk about hunger and how big an issue it is in Pennsylvania and across our entire country,” said Jessica Groves of the Giant Company.

abc27’s Kendra Nichols hosted the event. Tom Hunter with New Hope Ministries and Giant employee Felice Cruz teamed up to win the golden shopping cart trophy.

“That was amazing. Not what I was expecting when I woke up this morning, being a guest contestant was a lot of fun. Watching Felice do the grocery shopping that was really cool,” said Hunter. “This money goes a long way, we’re able to stretch these dollars much further than if you went into the grocery store and bought the things off the shelf.”

New Hope Ministries, Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Project Share, and Downtown Daily Bread will all share a $65,000 donation from Giant.

Giant shoppers can help while at checkout by rounding up to the nearest dollar. The donated money will all go towards helping fight hunger.