Hometown Hero: “Giving Tree” campaign raises over $17k for Dauphin County CASA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s Hometown Heroes are helping local foster children.

The Dauphin County Court-appointed special advocate program, also known as CASA, started its first holiday “Giving Tree” campaign in December.

CASA more than doubled its goal of $7,500 with Hometown Heroes donating $17,500.

That money will help recruit and supervise volunteer advocates who help foster children escape abuse or neglect.

In any given month, about 400 kids in Dauphin County live in foster care settings.