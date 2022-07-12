(WHTM) — Mid Penn Bank is hosting its annual celebrity golf tournament this week. On July 12, the spouses of the golfers, with volunteers and breast cancer survivors, put together hundreds of care packages for women who have been recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

The “Friends Like Me” packages include resources and materials for women to stay healthy and positive. Each package contains handwritten notes with encouraging messages.

“When a woman receives this care package, we hear from them almost immediately. They say, ‘This was a bright spot on a dark day,’ for them. This lets them know that they’re not alone in this fight so they’re critically important,” said Natalie Kopp, Communications Director for the PA Breast Cancer Coalition.

Last year’s Mid Penn Celebrity Golf Tournament raised $125,000 for breast cancer survivors.