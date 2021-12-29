Hometown Hero: Grantville Polar Bear Plunge

GRANTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are ready to take a dip to ring in 2022.

Hundreds are expected to take part in the 31st Polar Bear Plunge. The event raises money for Developmental and Disability Services of Lebanon Valley. The plunge happens at noon on New Year’s Day in the lake at the Wind in the Willows wedding venue in Grantville, Dauphin County.

Harrisburg will be hosting a similar Penguin Plunge on New Year’s Day on City Island.