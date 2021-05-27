Hometown Hero: HACC Nursing Students

Hometown Hero

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are vaccinating others in order to graduate.

Nursing students from Harrisburg Area Community College have been placed in community vaccine clinics in the Harrisburg and Carlisle area. In order to get their degrees on graduation day, nursing students need to perform clinical work.

The pandemic left students with few options, that is until the vaccines arrived. HACC thanks the State Health Department, county public safety agencies and health care providers for giving nursing students the opportunity to earn credits while getting people protected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss