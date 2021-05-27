Hometown Hero: HACC Nursing Students

(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are vaccinating others in order to graduate.

Nursing students from Harrisburg Area Community College have been placed in community vaccine clinics in the Harrisburg and Carlisle area. In order to get their degrees on graduation day, nursing students need to perform clinical work.

The pandemic left students with few options, that is until the vaccines arrived. HACC thanks the State Health Department, county public safety agencies and health care providers for giving nursing students the opportunity to earn credits while getting people protected.