HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are preparing care packages for service men and women, and you can help.

The Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee is asking for donations for Operation Troop Support. The operation is now in its fourth year,

The groups will send gift boxes to members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who are deployed overseas for the holidays.

The group is looking for necessities like soap and toothpaste, non-perishables like beef jerky and granola bars, as well as small tabletop games and holiday cards. More items that are needed can be found below:

You can drop off the items on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m to noon.