(WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes offer opportunities to help boost your immune system and imagination.

The first is your immune system.

The Handles Foundation is hosting a free COVID vaccine clinic in Harrisburg. It will be on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.at the foundation’s location at 1407 North 25th Street. The foundation was created by Susquehanna Township native and Harlem Globetrotter Chris “Handles” Franklin.

And, now for your imagination.

Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is hosting used book sales on Saturday, March 19, and on Sunday, March 20. They are being held at Saint John’s United Church of Christ in Chambersburg. All proceeds will be used for the next habitat house in Franklin County.