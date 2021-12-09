Hometown Hero: Hanover New Hope Ministries

HANOVER, Pa (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are the folks at New Hope Ministries in Hanover.

They are holding their 36th annual Feed a Friend Food Drive. They’re collecting food in person and raising money on Thursday and Friday on Rocky 98.5 FM radio. They say the end of extended unemployment and other stimulus makes work like this more important than last.

“We want as many people to know that we’re here to help if somebody has a hunger need or another basic need that they’re struggling not knowing where they’re going to turn for help right now and encourage folks during the holidays to be generous,” Executive Director Eric Saunders said.

You can drop off canned food at New Hope Ministries locations or donate money through the link here. Each dollar provides three cans of food.