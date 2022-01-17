Hometown Hero: Hanover YWCA

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday’s hometown heroes are the students, volunteers, and staff at the YWCA in Hanover. On their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, students created special canvass-based art projects while they reflected on the fallen civil rights leader’s legacy.

“People should learn to accept each other not because they are forced to do it, or they’re forced to but because their hearts are into it and they are accepting other people, student volunteer Annie Smith said.

“Hopefully people realize not just on Martin Luther King day should we be volunteering and thinking about how to make a change. But, hopefully, people realize it’s an everyday thing,” student volunteer Eli Swope said.

The completed art projects will hang at the YWCA.